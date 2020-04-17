Pakistan taps into tech to spread pharma info, limit counterfeits

KARACHI, Pakistan – The government of Pakistan is tapping into mobile technology to protect its pharmaceutical supply chain and prevent abuse. As part of an ongoing effort to deal with an overabundance of fake and counterfeit medicines, Pakistan has introduced a mobile app that allows for instant access to the country’s National Essential Medicines List (NEML) while giving patients access to drug information and the ability to lodge complaints with regulators.