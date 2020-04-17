BioWorld - Friday, April 17, 2020

Pakistan taps into tech to spread pharma info, limit counterfeits

April 17, 2020
By Khawar Khan
KARACHI, Pakistan – The government of Pakistan is tapping into mobile technology to protect its pharmaceutical supply chain and prevent abuse. As part of an ongoing effort to deal with an overabundance of fake and counterfeit medicines, Pakistan has introduced a mobile app that allows for instant access to the country’s National Essential Medicines List (NEML) while giving patients access to drug information and the ability to lodge complaints with regulators.
