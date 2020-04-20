Novartis leaps into hydroxychloroquine fray with new phase III study

Both ballyhooed and questioned as a potential savior from COVID-19, hydroxychloroquine is about to get a high-profile test by Basel, Switzerland-based Novartis AG. The company has reached an agreement with the FDA to run a phase III trial evaluating the drug for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19, with enrollment of 400 patients beginning within weeks and results to be reported as soon as possible. The trial will join two other large-scale trials, each with expected enrollments of 2,000 patients or more, in testing the drug against the pandemic infection. Shares in Novartis (NYSE:NVS) rose 1.7% by midday.

CBER chief talks COVID-19 strategy during Commonwealth webinar

The Commonwealth Fund’s Alliance for Health Policy’s webinar, “Coronavirus Science, Technology, and Policy: Vaccine Development,” included as a panelist Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the FDA. As part of wide-ranging commentary on COVID-19 efforts, Marks offered the possibility – once a viable candidate is found – of randomized trials done in real-world situations, where groups vaccinated at different times are compared to each other. Deployment of an emergency use authorization, as suggested by National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, would “depend on the strength of the evidence [for efficacy] that we saw,” as well as how much virus is circulating at the time, he said.

Investors show confidence in biopharmas developing COVID-19 therapies

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has decimated the economy and played havoc with the financial markets there are promising signs that investors are slowly returning as infection curves begin to flatten thanks to social distancing measures. There is no doubt that they are showing confidence in those leading biopharmaceutical companies which they believe hold the keys to unlocking cures for the deadly infection. In addition, amid the intense activity related to COVID-19 research and development, the FDA did make some time to approve several new medicines reinforcing the fact that innovation has not been completely throttled by the industry’s focus on the pandemic. As a result, the BioWorld Biopharmaceutical index has soared over 14% in value so far this month.

Wake-up call for competitors: Idorsia’s insomnia candidate posts positive phase III data

Positive top-line results from the first pivotal phase III of daridorexant, a dual orexin receptor antagonist (DORA) for treating insomnia from Idorsia Ltd., of Allschwil, Switzerland, showed significantly improved sleep onset, sleep maintenance and improved subjective total sleep time in 930 adult and elderly patients. Daridorexant also showed no residual effects on patients in the morning and there was no evidence of withdrawal symptoms when the drug was discontinued. The company stock (SIX:IDIA) had a strong showing on the Swiss Exchange as it closed up 13.69% on Monday. Another DORA recently received FDA approval to treat insomnia: In December, the FDA approved Dayvigo (lemborexant) from Eisai Co. Ltd., an approval based on data from two pivotal phase III studies. In 2014, Merck & Co. Inc.’s Belsomra (suvorexant), also a DORA, got the nod for treating insomnia and received a supplemental approval in February for treating insomnia in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

Incyte wins FDA approval for first targeted cholangiocarcinoma treatment

With a coronavirus task force briefing unfolding at the White House late on April 17, an FDA eager to show its ongoing commitment to tackling other diseases amid the pandemic, granted accelerated approval to Incyte Corp.'s Pemazyre (pemigatinib), the first treatment approved for adults with certain types of previously treated, advanced cholangiocarcinoma. Company shares (NASDAQ:INCY) rose 1.2% by midday as the medicine became one of multiple drugs the agency approved this year well ahead of their assigned PDUFA dates. Action on Pemazyre had been expected sometime around May 30.

Sofinnova Partners backs Naldini-led gene therapy startup

DUBLIN – Genespire Srl, a Milan-based startup led by gene therapy pioneer Luigi Naldini, is the third company to receive funding from Sofinnova Partners’ Italian €108 million (US$117.5 million) gene therapy fund, the Sofinnova Telethon Fund. Paris-based Sofinnova is not commenting publicly on the amount involved, but it has so far invested €25 million in three ventures over the past six months – it closed two of the deals during the present pandemic, Sofinnova managing partner Graziano Segghezi told BioWorld.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. Note that we have added three critical tables which are constantly updated:

Also in the news

4D pharma, Alexion, Alligator, Anixa, Ascendis, Aytu, Bristol Myers Squibb, CB Therapeutics, Chromadex, Compugen, Cue, Crinetics, Cyclacel, Epsilogen, Esperion, Futura, Genentech, Helsinn, Idorsia, Incyte, Inmune, Innocan, Karyopharm, Melinta, Merck, Molecular Partners, Mustang, Novabay, Novartis, Oric, Otsuka, Precigen, Recce, Roche, Som, Theravance, Tissuetech, Xeris, Zikani