European Parliament give full backing of measure to postpone MDR implementation until 2021

LONDON – The European Parliament gave its full backing to the emergency measure to delay the Medical Devices Regulation (MDR), voting by 693 to 1 in favor of postponing implementation from May 26 this year, to May 26, 2021. The delay will “allow health authorities and manufacturers alike to prioritize the fight against the coronavirus pandemic” by keeping existing procedures in place, the parliament said in a statement.

Federal Circuit overturns, remands district court decision in Cardionet v Infobionic

In a decision that seems to have yet again roiled the patent subject matter eligibility question, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit determined that a district court had erred in determining the 7,941,207 patent held by Cardionet LLC, of Conshohocken, Pa., is not eligible for patent protection. The case has been remanded to district court in question, but the larger question is whether the outcome in Cardionet v. Infobionic signals a willingness on the part of the Federal Circuit to reject Supreme Court jurisprudence on the subject matter eligibility question.

Vent Multiplexor’s ventilator-sharing device wins FDA nod for emergency use

The U.S. FDA has granted emergency use authorization to New Haven, Conn., startup Vent Multiplexor LLC for its emergency rescue co-ventilation device. Developed in collaboration with Yale New Haven Hospital, the Vent Multiplexor enables individualized mechanical ventilation of two adults on a single ventilator – lessening demand for more critical care machines in the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics scores win with total antibody test for COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has moved rapidly over the past few weeks, and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is doing its part to help during the crisis. To that end, the Raritan, N.J.-based company has worked to secure an emergency use authorization for its total antibody assay for COVID-19, the Vitros Immunodiagnostic Products Anti-SARS-CoV-2 total reagent pack and calibrators. Specifically, Ortho's COVID-19 total antibody test can help determine who responsibly could go back to work by helping identify currently infected or previously exposed individuals who may have developed immunity.

Osang becomes first Korean company to win FDA emergency authorization

HONG KONG – South Korea’s Osang Healthcare Co. Ltd. became the first Korean company to receive the U.S. FDA’s emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 test kit. In a letter dated April 18, 2020, the FDA informed Osang of its authorization for the company’s Genefinder COVID-19 Plus Realamp Kit. It had just authorized Fosun Pharma’s Fosun COVID-19 RT-PCR detection kit, developed by the Chinese biopharmaceutical giant’s U.S. arm, a day earlier.

