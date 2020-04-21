BioWorld - Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Wake-up call for competitors: Idorsia’s insomnia candidate posts positive phase III data

April 20, 2020
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Positive top-line results from the first of two pivotal phase III studies of daridorexant, a dual orexin receptor antagonist (DORA) for treating insomnia from Idorsia Ltd., of Allschwil, Switzerland, showed significantly improved sleep onset, sleep maintenance and improved subjective total sleep time in 930 adult and elderly patients.
BioWorld Clinical Neurology/Psychiatric

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe