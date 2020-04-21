BioWorld - Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Federal Circuit overturns, remands district court decision in Cardionet infringement case

April 20, 2020
By Mark McCarty
In a decision that seems to have yet again roiled the patent subject matter eligibility question, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit determined that a district court had erred in determining the 7,941,207 patent held by Cardionet LLC, of Conshohocken, Pa., is not eligible for patent protection.
