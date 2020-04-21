Incyte wins FDA approval for first targeted cholangiocarcinoma treatment

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
With a coronavirus task force briefing unfolding at the White House late on April 17, an FDA eager to show its ongoing commitment to tackling other disease amid the pandemic, granted accelerated approval to Incyte Corp.'s Pemazyre (pemigatinib), the first treatment approved for adults with certain types of previously treated, advanced cholangiocarcinoma.