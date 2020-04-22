BioWorld - Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Regulatory actions for April 14-20, 2020

April 21, 2020
Regulatory snapshots, including drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations in Asia-Pacific, including: 4D Pharma, Algernon, Alphamab Oncology, Eagle, Everest Medicines, Humanigen, Hutchison China Meditech, Mayne Pharma, Mithra, Redhill, Remegen, Sinovac, SLA Pharma, The KD Pharma Group, Zai Lab.
