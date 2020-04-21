Manhattan Project approach to COVID-19 could change drug development

The urgent need to have at least a few proven COVID-19 therapies approved in the U.S. before the pandemic’s expected resurgence in the fall has become biopharma’s Manhattan Project – a coming together of industry, researchers and government agencies to take on a single global enemy in an effort that could fundamentally change future drug development. The monumental task has highlighted the need for greater interoperability, not only of electronic health records but of clinical trial systems with those records. It’s also raised questions about why it takes so long to collect and analyze trial data in this era of machine learning and AI. And it’s pointing to a greater role for real-world data.

Investors still tracking companies developing therapies for cancer, neurological diseases

Although the product pipeline for vaccines and therapeutics targeting COVID-19 are top of mind right now, investors are also keeping a close eye on companies involved in the development of medicines targeting cancer and the central nervous system. According to financings tracked by BioWorld, and deals and grants that are in Cortellis, the therapeutic areas of cancer and neurology/psychiatric attracted the highest amounts of investments last year with a collective $101.9 billion and $27.5 billion raised respectively. Public biopharma companies in these areas have also seen their share prices increase despite the uncertain environment pervading the general markets.

Swiss biotech investment slipped 25% in 2019 as sector braces for COVID-19 disruption

DUBLIN – The Swiss biotech sector raised about CHF1.2 billion (US$1.2 billion) in equity investment in 2019, a significant downward dip on the last two years, but well ahead of its average annual raise of CHF800 million over the past decade. Privately held firms took in CHF577 million while publicly listed firms raised another CHF614 million. The comparable totals for 2018 and 2017 were CHF1.5 billion and CHF1.7 billion, respectively. Taken all together, the CHF4.5 billion or so raised over the past three years means that the sector is well capitalized and largely in a position to ride out the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The same does not hold for every individual company, however.

Cara, Vifor chalk favorable phase III with Korsuva in CKD pruritis

Cara Therapeutics Inc. and partner Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma Ltd. scored a win in topline data from Cara’s Kalm-2 pivotal phase III trial of Korsuva (CR-845/difelikefalin) for injection. The drug was tested in hemodialysis patients with moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP). In the primary endpoint, the proportion of patients on 0.5 mcg/kg of Korsuva who achieved a three-point or greater improvement from baseline in the weekly mean of the daily 24 hour Worst Itching Intensity Numeric Rating Scale score at week 12 was 54% vs. 42% for patients on placebo (p= 0.02). CKD-aP is an intractable, systemic itch condition that occurs with high frequency and intensity in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

Australia’s biotech sector tests multiple agents to fight COVID-19

PERTH, Australia – The Australian Government is providing AU$13 million (US$8 million) to fast-track research into treatments for COVID-19, and a number of promising candidates are about to enter the clinic. The funding from the Medical Research Future Fund will support rapid development of treatment options for COVID-19, with AU$8 million to identify and develop antiviral therapies for people infected with COVID-19, and AU$5 million for clinical trials to better treat and manage COVID-19 patients with severe acute respiratory distress.

Scynexis sees path to VVC approval with new pivotal data

New pivotal data on Scynexis Inc.'s antifungal ibrexafungerp in vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) have cleared the path to an NDA filing in the indication later this year and a potential approval in mid-2021, CEO Marco Taglletti said. The readout, from the Vanish-306 trial, showed the drug once again outstripped a placebo on measures of mycological eradication and clinical improvement, key endpoints for regulatory approval. Despite the news, company shares (NASDAQ:SCYX) dipped 9.9% to 91 cents by midday.

Memgen and Moffitt enter licensing agreements

Privately held Memgen LLC and the Moffitt Cancer Center agreed to technology licensing agreements covering intellectual property the two jointly developed. The deal includes MEM-288, Memgen’s lead candidate, which the company said exhibits significantly enhanced tumor selectivity and activity against a range of tumor types. The candidate also induces an anti-tumor immune response in animal models through expression of MEM40 and IFN beta. If all goes to plan, Memgen will enter the clinic later this year to treat patients suffering from difficult-to-treat cancers.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. Note that we have added three critical tables which are constantly updated:

Also in the news

Acerus, Adamis, Aikido, Alk Abello, Allterum, Applied Thera, Arcturus, Arcutis, Atyr Pharma, Bayer, Beigene, Biogen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Calithera, Cara, Catalyst Biosciences, Cipher, CSL Behring, Curetis, Cyclacel, Datavant, Edesa Biotech, Erytech, Forma, FujiFilm Diosynth, Hookipa, Hope Biosciences, Idera, Innovation, Karolinska Institutet, Light Chain, Merck, Mogrify, Myovant Sciences, Novan, Novartis, Passage Bio, Pharming, Polarityte, Realta Life Sciences, Redhill, Sangamo, Scynexis, Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Vaxart, VBL, Viravaxx, Vivacelle.