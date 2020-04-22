BioWorld - Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Investors still tracking companies developing therapies for cancer, neurological diseases

April 22, 2020
By Peter Winter
Although the product pipeline for vaccines and therapeutics targeting COVID-19 is top of mind right now, investors are also keeping a close eye on companies involved in the development of medicines targeting cancer and the central nervous system. According to financings tracked by BioWorld and deals and grants logged in Cortellis, the therapeutic areas of cancer, neurology and psychiatric attracted the highest amounts of investments last year with a collective $101.9 billion and $27.5 billion raised, respectively.
