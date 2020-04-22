BioWorld - Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Cara package delivers investor relief, Korsuva filing in second half

April 21, 2020
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
Despite the higher placebo response than a previous, identically designed experiment turned up, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Kalm-2 phase III study Korsuva (CR-845/difelikefalin) for injection handily reached its primary endpoint in hemodialysis patients with moderate to severe chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP).
