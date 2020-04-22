BioWorld - Wednesday, April 22, 2020

China remdesivir studies halted due to lack of new COVID-19 patients

April 21, 2020
By Jennifer Boggs
Two phase III studies in China testing Gilead Sciences Inc.’s antiviral drug, remdesivir, in patients with COVID-19 infection have been halted after Chinese authorities reported a lack of eligible patients. Other studies, including trials sponsored by the Foster City, Calif.-based company, remain ongoing.
