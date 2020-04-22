BioWorld - Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Incyte wins FDA approval for first targeted cholangiocarcinoma treatment

April 21, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
With a coronavirus task force briefing unfolding at the White House late on April 17, an FDA eager to show its ongoing commitment to tackling other disease amid the pandemic, granted accelerated approval to Incyte Corp.'s Pemazyre (pemigatinib), the first treatment approved for adults with certain types of previously treated, advanced cholangiocarcinoma.
