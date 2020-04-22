BioWorld - Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Biofourmis buys Gaido Health to gain complete oncology solution

April 21, 2020
By Annette Boyle
Biofourmis Inc. has acquired Los Angeles-based Gaido Health from Takeda Pharmaceuticals in a move designed to significantly expand the company's oncology offerings. Gaido Health's solution will be integrated into Boston-based Biofourmis' Biovitals platform, enhancing its ability to remotely monitor oncology patients at home using a single sensor.
