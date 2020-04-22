Biofourmis buys Gaido Health to gain complete oncology solution

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Biofourmis Inc. has acquired Los Angeles-based Gaido Health from Takeda Pharmaceuticals in a move designed to significantly expand the company's oncology offerings. Gaido Health's solution will be integrated into Boston-based Biofourmis' Biovitals platform, enhancing its ability to remotely monitor oncology patients at home using a single sensor.