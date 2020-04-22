Biogen earnings up but aducanumab BLA delayed

Biogen Inc. handily beat earnings expectations in its first-quarter 2020 earnings report to investors but leavened the good news by adding that it now plans to submit its BLA for beta-amyloid-targeting aducanumab for treating Alzheimer’s disease in the third quarter of 2020. Earlier, the company had said the filing would be in early 2020. In Wednesday morning’s conference call to investors, management said there was some impact to the delay by the COVID-19 pandemic but did not elaborate on specifics. When the market closed Tuesday, Biogen shares (NASDAQ:BIIB) were up 14% for the year. By midday Wednesday, the company stock had dropped about 9%.

Supernus inks Navitor pact, betting up to $475M on depression candidate

Set back by dual phase III failures of a drug it had intended for treating impulsive aggression, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. President and CEO Jack Khattar last February told investors he was "very conscious about the fact that we really need to reload the pipeline." Now doing just that, the company has struck an agreement with privately held Navitor Pharmaceuticals Inc. to run a joint phase II program for Navitor's mTORC1 activator, NV-5138, for treatment-resistant depression, with Supernus footing the bill. Navitor stands to earn up to $475 million if Supernus ultimately licenses or acquires the drug and the work hits certain milestones. Supernus shares (NASDAQ:SUPN) ticked 0.3% higher by midday.

FTD-GRN targeted by Prevail’s PR-006, fast-tracked and soon to enter trials

Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s pipeline bears hope for 50,000 to 60,000 people in the U.S beset by frontotemporal dementia with the GRN mutation, and the FDA has not only accepted the IND but fast-tracked the one-time gene therapy PR-006. New York-based Prevail is moving ahead with a phase I/II experiment called Proclaim, due to start in the middle of this year. The disease is caused by lowered production of progranulin, a protein critical for lysosomal function, neuronal survival and normal microglial activities.

COVID-19 response underscores the threat of counterfeit antibiotics

Recent seizures of fake medical products being marketed in the COVID-19 crisis underscore the need to curb the growing international trade in counterfeit drugs that’s putting hundreds of thousands of lives at risk, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) warned this week. Perhaps most alarming, given the potential for secondary bacterial infections in COVID-19 patients and the rise of superbugs, is that antibiotics are by far the drugs most targeted by counterfeiters, according to a recent report from OECD and the EU’s Intellectual Property Office.

Nanobody startup Sysvax aims COVID-19 cures with three approaches

BEIJING – Nanobody startup Sysvax Inc., with its R&D center in Beijing and manufacturing facilities in Zhongshan, is developing a recombinant protein vaccine and a nanobody therapeutic for COVID-19, while trying to extend the half-life of potential COVID-19 treatments with its expertise in this smallest possible antibody format. To advance its work, it inked a partnership with cell culture specialist Quacell Biotechnology Co. Ltd. last week to push forward the vaccine candidate. Sysvax will leverage Quacell’s technology in host cell development and R&D resources. Both sides will also work closely on the pharmaceutical quality while ensuring the supply of core materials.

Also in the news

