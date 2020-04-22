Advamed’s Van Meter says COVID-19 antigen testing ramp-up is on the short horizon

The role of diagnostic and surveillance testing in the COVID-19 pandemic is unquestionably critical, but the volume and type of tests needed to bring the economy back online is complex. Susan Van Meter, director of Advamed Dx, said on an April 22 press briefing that while molecular and serological tests will continue to play a vital role, “we’re going to see millions of antigen tests available in the coming weeks,” a development that will prove crucial in efforts to restore normal economic activity.

Study to evaluate benefit of Cardiologs’ AI-based tool in monitoring COVID-19 patients

Paris-based health care startup Cardiologs Technologies SAS has launched a clinical study to assess the use of its artificial intelligence (AI) platform to remotely monitor cardiac safety in COVID-19 patients being treated with the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine. The study, which will use electrocardiogram (ECG) data collected from smartwatches, could help to detect and prevent serious cardiac effects of the drug.

11 Health looks to support chronic digestive disease patients during COVID-19

While many companies are looking to help monitor patients at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, 11 Health and Technologies Inc., of Irvine, Calif., is focused on those with chronic digestive diseases. The company recently said it was offering 12 weeks of free service using the Alfred Smartcare Platform to provide technology-enabled virtual peer support for people with conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease, colorectal cancer and ostomies. “11 Health is a personal mission,” Michael Seres, founder and CEO of 11 Health, told BioWorld. He noted that he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease around the age of 12. He ultimately underwent a bowel transplant and thus required a ileostomy.

Med-tech companies in Argentina and Brazil ramp up ventilator production

BOGOTA, Colombia – Med-tech companies across Latin America that have traditionally focused on domestic and regional markets are in a race against time to supply ventilators to deal with worsening COVID-19 outbreaks. Latin America´s med-tech industry has focused for years on the production of medical devices for the global market, but a significant shift is underway with companies quickly ramping up production to deal with localized outbreaks.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. Note that we have added three critical tables which are constantly updated:

Also in the news

Aetion, Akili, Aptar, Avacta, Bioclinica, C3.ai, Cardiologs, Centerline Biomedical, Circularity, Cole Medical, Colorado Bioscience, Cotoviti, Cutera, Cytosmart, Entopsis, Federated Healthcare Supply, Florio, Healthverity, Helius Medical Technologies, Horizon Discovery, Icecure, Itamar Medical, Labcorp, Life Spine, Lisanova, Maccabi Healthcare Services, Medtronic, Microbix, Milestone Scientific, Mimedx, Mts Medical Technology, Nexa3D, Novodiag, Nuritas, Personal Genome Diagnostics, Qualtrics, Quotient Limited, Seegene, Senseonics, Sonmol, Sono-Tek, Trividia Health, Virta Health, Vivalnk, Xrhealth