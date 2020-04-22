Will to Prevail in FTD-GRN Proclaimed, phase I/II gene therapy start near

The acceptance by the FDA of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s IND for the one-time, fast-tracked gene therapy PR-006 provided hope for 50,000 to 60,000 people in the U.S beset by frontotemporal dementia with the GRN mutation (FTD-GRN), and the New York-based company is moving ahead with a phase I/II experiment called Proclaim.