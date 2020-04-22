BioWorld - Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Will to Prevail in FTD-GRN Proclaimed, phase I/II gene therapy start near

April 22, 2020
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
The acceptance by the FDA of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s IND for the one-time, fast-tracked gene therapy PR-006 provided hope for 50,000 to 60,000 people in the U.S beset by frontotemporal dementia with the GRN mutation (FTD-GRN), and the New York-based company is moving ahead with a phase I/II experiment called Proclaim.
BioWorld Neurology/Psychiatric FDA IND

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe