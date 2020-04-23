Cytovale gets new BARDA funding to assess early sepsis detection technology for COVID-19

Cytovale Inc., a San Francisco-based medical technology company, has snagged an additional $3.83 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to conduct a pilot study of its Rapid Sepsis Diagnostic System for patients with potential respiratory infections, including SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. The patented technology, which can diagnose sepsis in less than 10 minutes, could speed up triaging and treatment of critically ill patients suspected of having the life-threatening condition.

Perspectum launches study of post-COVID-19 organ damage

Oxford, U.K.-based Perspectum is recruiting patients for a study to determine the degree of damage sustained by major organs following infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19. The company will use its multi-parametric magnetic resonance imaging devices to evaluate damage to the heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, pancreas and spleen. The COVERSCAN study aims to enroll 500 patients over the next two years. A growing body of evidence indicates that infection with the novel coronavirus acutely affects multiple organs and that organ damage may persist following recovery.

Caris adds whole exome sequencing for cancer, stakes claim as most comprehensive

Molecular diagnostics startup Caris Life Sciences has launched a next-generation sequencing-based assay to analyze the whole exome of 22,000 DNA genes. Known as MI Exome, it builds on its existing whole transcriptome sequencing product MI Transcriptome that analyzes 22,000 RNA genes, as well as its microbiome analysis. Taken together, the Irving, Texas-based company argues that it offers the most comprehensive, clinically relevant cancer molecular testing. MI Exome covers all the 22,000 coding DNA genes in the human genome. It also detects DNA point mutations, insertions or deletions and copy number alterations and identifies about 250,000 exonic, intronic and intergenic single nucleotide polymorphisms.

CMS, ONC offer enforcement discretion for electronic health record rules

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT have reported that they will offer enforcement discretion for their respective final rules for electronic health records in a nod to the COVID-19 pandemic. The term of the delays of compliance for these rules is not uniform, ranging from “late 2020” to “spring 2021,” and vendors will have to be vigilant to ensure they do not cross any compliance tripwires.

DNA-testing, supply chain give Ottawa company leg up during COVID-19 pandemic

TORONTO – Health Canada has approved a COVID-19 test kit that is roughly the size of a coffee cup, adapted from a DNA test kit developed by Ottawa-based Spartan Bioscience Inc. Samples are collected with an oral or nasal swab and inserted into the Spartan Cube’s single-use DNA test cartridge, which extracts the DNA and produces a test result in less than an hour. The company’s big advantage could be its supply chain’s ability to keep it stocked up during a global shortage of swabs. “We’re not affected by this,” said company CEO Paul Lem, “because we make our swabs in Ottawa.”

