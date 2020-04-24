TNBC news rating well for shares of Immunomedics; Trodelvy soon goes live

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
With accelerated approval in hand for Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) to treat metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC), Immunomedics Inc. is looking ahead to data related to the next indication for the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) – urothelial tumors – “in the near future,” Chairman Behzad Aghazadeh told investors during a conference call.