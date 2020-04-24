BioWorld - Friday, April 24, 2020

TNBC news rating well for shares of Immunomedics; Trodelvy soon goes live

April 23, 2020
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
With accelerated approval in hand for Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) to treat metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC), Immunomedics Inc. is looking ahead to data related to the next indication for the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) – urothelial tumors – “in the near future,” Chairman Behzad Aghazadeh told investors during a conference call.
BioWorld Cancer Drugs

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe