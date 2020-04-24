BioWorld - Friday, April 24, 2020

Affinivax raises $120M series B to advance MAPS vaccines and immunotherapies

April 23, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
No Comments
With completion of a $120 million series B financing, Affinivax Inc. said it's poised to advance several new vaccine candidates for hospital-associated infections into the clinic even as its partner, Astellas Pharma Inc., carries its lead pneumococcal vaccine candidate, ASP-3772, through an upcoming phase III program.
BioWorld Series B Immunotherapy Financings Infection Vaccine

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe