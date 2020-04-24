BioWorld - Friday, April 24, 2020

Caris adds whole-exome sequencing for cancer, stakes claim as most comprehensive

April 23, 2020
By Stacy Lawrence
No Comments
Molecular diagnostics firm Caris Life Sciences has launched a next-generation sequencing-based assay to analyze the whole exome of 22,000 DNA genes. Known as MI Exome, it builds on the existing whole transcriptome sequencing product MI Transcriptome that analyzes 22,000 RNA genes, as well as its microbiome analysis.
BioWorld MedTech U.S. Diagnostics Cancer

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe