BioWorld - Friday, April 24, 2020

Biopharmaceutical collaborations: March 2020

April 24, 2020
Biopharma licensings, joint ventures and collaborations, including: Alector, Allogene, Alnylam, Amgen, Astellas, Astrazeneca, Bayer, Biocon, Biofrontera, Biogen, Biontech, Brightinsight, Bristol-Myers Squib, Canndoc, Celator, Codexis, Cytomx, Cytori, Debiopharm, Eli Lilly, Emergent Biosolutions, Epivax, Evotec, Forge, Forma, Fujifilm, Fujitsu, Generex, Hoth, Hypera, Ideaya, I-Mab, Immix, Isoprene, Jiangsu Alphamab, Lonza, Mannkind, Medigene, Medivir, Merck, Merrimack, Mochida, Neurorx, Nicox, Novartis, Novavax, Novotech, Oasmia, Ono, Peptidream, Pfizer, Regeneron, Revive, Sanofi, Sciclone, Shionogi, Simcere, Sorrento, Sutro, Takeda, Trianni, Ultragenyx, Vaxart, Vir, Xencor, Xoma, Zai Lab.
