Bench Press for April 24, 2020

BioWorld looks at translational medicine, including: Edited stem cells reverse mouse diabetes; Noncoding TET2 variants affect neurodegeneration risk; Pancreatic cancer uses autophagy to hide from immune system; Heart failure hormone has role in sepsis; NRF2 wakes sleeping tumor cells; Oral drug can wake up telomerase; Cheating cell death improves infarct outcomes; Older siblings’ example turns stem cells into heart cells; Lung changes from PD drug hopeful are reversible; Platelets play role in Tylenol toxicity.