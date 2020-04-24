BioWorld - Friday, April 24, 2020

Bench Press for April 24, 2020

April 24, 2020
By Anette Breindl
No Comments
BioWorld looks at translational medicine, including: Edited stem cells reverse mouse diabetes; Noncoding TET2 variants affect neurodegeneration risk; Pancreatic cancer uses autophagy to hide from immune system; Heart failure hormone has role in sepsis; NRF2 wakes sleeping tumor cells; Oral drug can wake up telomerase; Cheating cell death improves infarct outcomes; Older siblings’ example turns stem cells into heart cells; Lung changes from PD drug hopeful are reversible; Platelets play role in Tylenol toxicity.
BioWorld Science

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe