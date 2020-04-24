Mesoblast reports 83% survival in ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients following stem cell therapy

PERTH, Australia – Australian stem cell company Mesoblast Ltd.’s shares were up nearly 39% on the news that its allogeneic cell therapy showed an 83% survival rate in ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) treated at New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital. Nine of the 12 treated patients (75%) have successfully come off ventilator support within 10 days following two infusions of remestemcel-L. “Once you’re ventilated when you have acute respiratory distress syndrome in the lungs, your likelihood of coming off a ventilator is 9%, and your survival is 12%,” Mesoblast CEO Silviu Itescu told BioWorld. In contrast, only 9%, or 38 of 445 ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients at a major hospital network in New York were able to come off ventilator support when treated with standard of care during the same March to April period.

Akeso reaps $314M via largest IPO on HKEX this year, eyes PD-1-based bispecific

BEIJING – Pre-revenue Chinese biotech Akeso Inc., of Zhongshan, Guangdong province, launched a high-profile IPO on April 24 in Hong Kong to reap HK$2.4 billion (US$314 million), even though the economy is taking a hard hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. The proceeds will help advance its PD-1/CTLA4 bispecific antibody for cervical cancer, aiming to market by late 2021. Backed by Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan, the bispecific antibody specialist issued around 159.5 million shares at HK$16.18 per share, representing the top end of the indicative range. The IPO received an overwhelming response from retail investors, with shares significantly oversubscribed by 639.2 times. And Akeso’s share price soared 50% from its offer price to close at HK$24.3 on Friday, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.6%.

Oric’s IPO launch is a midday hit on Nasdaq

Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc., of South San Francisco, announced the pricing of its IPO of 7.5 million shares of its common stock to the public at $16 each, starting today. As of midday, however, the stock (NASDAQ: ORIC) had popped up 56.3% to $25 per share. The range for the price per share had been set at $14 to $16. Gross proceeds are expected to be $120 million. The offering is set to close April 28. J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Jefferies and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers. Oric’s lead candidate, ORIC-101, is a small molecule linked to treatment resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics in a variety of solid tumors. In August last year, the company raised $55 million to help drive two separate phase Ib trials of ORIC-101 in combination with Xtandi (enzalutamide, Astellas Pharma Inc./Pfizer Inc.) in metastatic prostate cancer and Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel, Celgene Corp./Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) in advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

CMS, ONC offer enforcement discretion for EHR rules

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) said that they will offer enforcement discretion for their respective final rules for electronic health records (EHRs), a nod to the COVID-19 pandemic. The term of the delays of compliance for several of these rules is not uniform, ranging from “late 2020” to “spring 2021,” and vendors thus will have to be vigilant to ensure they do not cross any compliance tripwires.

Also in the news

