Viscardia gains FDA breakthrough designation for diaphragm implant to treat heart failure

Portland, Ore.-based startup Viscardia Inc. has received breakthrough device designation from the FDA for its implantable Visone system to treat moderate to severe heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and preserved ventricular synchrony. The minimally invasive implant works by stimulating a specific portion of the diaphragm.