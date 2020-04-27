Lifesprout scoops up $28.5M in series A

Baltimore-based Lifesprout Inc. said it has closed a $28.5 million series A financing. It is planning to use the proceeds to support clinical development of therapeutic products from its regenerative matrix platform. Redmile Group LLC led the round, with new institutional investors Nexus Management LP, Emerald Development Managers LP, and the Abell Foundation also joining. Lifesprout's platform comprises biomimetic, biocompatible materials engineered to look and feel like natural tissue. Lumina, its first product, is a next-generation aesthetic filler that combines hyaluronic acid with biostimulatory effects.

D’OXYVA trial targets COVID-19 patients with underlying conditions

Pasadena Calif.-based Circularity Healthcare LLC has initiated a clinical trial to evaluate its transdermal microcirculation device, D’OXYVA, in COVID-19 patients with underlying health conditions. The aim is to see if use of the noninvasive deoxyhemoglobin vasodilator improves outcomes in patients suffering from coronavirus-related complications due to diabetes, poor circulation, hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

Braintale gains CE mark approval for its first quantitative brain measurement device

PARIS – Braintale SAS, of Paris, has gained CE mark approval for Brainquant. This software platform, which uses DICOM radiology imaging, enables diffusion MRI scans to be processed as part of managing patients in a coma following brain injury. “Our tool offers neurointensive care units a certified, quantitative and qualitative analysis of the microstructure of the brain in patients with brain injury,” Vincent Perlbarg, CEO of Braintale, told BioWorld.

Bayh-Dole not a free ride for industry in the time of COVID-19

Given all the public-private partnerships responding to the need for timely COVID-19 therapies, diagnostics and vaccines, the demands to forgo patents for coronavirus products and to prevent industry from “profiting” from taxpayer-supported research are growing louder in the U.S. The trouble is the U.S. has already been there, done that – and it doesn’t work, according to experts speaking last week at an Information Technology & Innovation Foundation webinar on Bayh-Dole during the COVID-19 pandemic. Contrary to a lot of public opinion, industry is not getting a free ride under the 40-year-old law. “The financial sting is very real,” said Wendy Commins Holman, CEO and founder of Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP. Her company has put everything else on hold to focus 24-7 on developing an antiviral targeting SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for the pandemic. If the compound fails, “nobody’s going to make those losses good,” she said.

Interbit provides hospital data solutions for makeshift sites of service

Hospitals may be providing patient care outside of normal clinical settings during the COVID-19 outbreak, but this raises the question of how to access patient data systems in these makeshift settings. Arthur Young, president and CEO of Interbit Data Inc., of Natick, Mass., told BioWorld that the company’s solution is to add Internet-based access to its Netsafe system so that health care professionals operating in these unplanned sites have continuous access to patient records, ensuring patient data will be available to health care professionals working on the front lines of the pandemic.

Noscendo closes A round for rapid bloodstream infection diagnostic test

LONDON – Noscendo GmbH closed a series A round to finance the commercialization of its next generation DNA sequencing test for the fast diagnosis of bloodstream infections. At the same time, the company reported the start of operations at a new testing lab, following the successful piloting of its Disqver diagnostic at eight clinics across Germany. “We are already strong in Germany and now testing in our central lab. “[The series A] will fund the commercial roll out across Europe,” said Philip Stevens, co-founder and CEO.

