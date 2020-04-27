Neurocrine's Parkinson's drug wins FDA approval

A once-daily add-on therapy for Parkinson's disease (PD) used in Europe for years has now gained clearance in the U.S. with FDA approval of Ongentys (opicapone). The drug, an improvement upon generics in its class, will be sold by Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The medicine, a catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitor first approved by the EMA in 2016, extends the half-life of levodopa, increasing doses of which are required to achieve motor control as PD progresses. Portugal-based Bial-Portela & Ca SA, from which Neurocrine licensed North American rights to the drug, will receive a $20 million award from its partner.

Affinia enters Vertex deal worth more than $1.6B

Affinia Therapeutics, of Waltham, Mass., is collaborating in a deal potentially worth more than $1 billion with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The two plan to engineer adeno-associated virus capsids to deliver genetic therapies for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy, myotonic dystrophy type 1 and cystic fibrosis. Affinia is responsible for the discovery of capsids, is eligible for more than $1.6 billion in up-front and development, regulatory and commercial milestones, including $80 million in up-front payments, and research milestones to be paid during the research term. It is also eligible to earn tiered royalties on future net global sales on any products resulting from the collaboration. Vertex will be responsible for and will fund the design and manufacturing of genetic therapies incorporating the selected capsids, preclinical and clinical development efforts, and commercialization of any approved products in the licensed diseases. Vertex stock (NASDAQ:VRTX) was up 1% at midday.

Bayh-Dole not a free ride for industry in the time of COVID-19

Given all the public-private partnerships responding to the need for timely COVID-19 therapies, diagnostics and vaccines, the demands to forgo patents for coronavirus products and to prevent industry from “profiting” from taxpayer-supported research are growing louder in the U.S. The trouble is the U.S. has already been there, done that – and it doesn’t work, according to experts speaking last week at an Information Technology & Innovation Foundation webinar on Bayh-Dole during the COVID-19 pandemic. Contrary to a lot of public opinion, industry is not getting a free ride under the 40-year-old law. “The financial sting is very real,” said Wendy Commins Holman, CEO and founder of Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP. Her company has put everything else on hold to focus 24-7 on developing an antiviral targeting SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for the pandemic. If the compound fails, “nobody’s going to make those losses good,” she said.

Regeneron, Sanofi tweak IL-6 study to focus on critical COVID-19 cases

Preliminary data from the first part of a phase II/III trial testing the interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor antibody Kevzara (sarilumab, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sanofi SA) in patients with severe or critical respiratory illness caused by COVID-19 found that, relative to a placebo, the medicine "had no notable benefit on clinical outcomes" among that combined group. Outcomes in critical patients alone trended better, leading investigators to make them the focus of the phase III portion of the trial. The development could have implications for several IL-6 drugs being tested against COVID-19, including Roche Holding AG’s Actemra (tocilizumab). Regeneron shares (NASDAQ:REGN) fell 2% by midday, while Sanofi shares (NASDAQ:SNY) rose 2.2%.

After a slow start, bispecific antibody space takes off

Blincyto (blinatumomab), the first FDA approved bispecific antibody, gained regulatory approval in 2014, but the intervening years have been fairly bleak for bispecific antibody space as companies worked through technical challenges. Fortunately those hurdles have been largely overcome, resulting in a plethora of companies developing bispecific antibodies, from large companies, such as Amgen, Abbvie and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, to a myriad of smaller companies taking a variety of approaches to develop platforms that have allowed them to stock their pipelines full of bispecific antibodies.

Cooperative research effort taking aim at genetics affecting COVID-19 infection

LONDON – Leading genome sequencing groups are launching the first meta-analysis in the hunt for genetic factors that explain why some people have worse COVID-19 symptoms than others, after agreeing to share patient sequence data from around the world. The COVID-19 Host Genetics Initiative (CHGI), set up by scientists at the Institute for Molecular Medicine Finland (FIMM), now includes 151 registered studies that are searching for genetic variation associated with severity and outcomes. The findings will be a potential source of drug targets, both for de novo discovery and repurposing, and also could form the basis of prognostics for identifying people at unusually high risk.

Compass plots a course to phase III with $80M B round for psilocybin in resistant depression

DUBLIN – Compass Pathways Ltd. raised $80 million in a series B round to continue its development of the psychedelic drug psilocybin in treatment-resistant depression. The round was co-led by existing investors Berlin-based ATAI Life Sciences AG and Founders Fund, a venture capital fund co-founded by tech investor Peter Thelin, and by new investor McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development, LLC, which is part of Tokyo-based Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Additional investors included Able Partners, Camden Partners Nexus, Perceptive Advisors, Skyviews Life Science, and Soleus Capital. None was deterred by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has necessitated a temporary halt to the London-based company’s phase IIb trial.

Also in the news

