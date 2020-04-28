Lifesprout scoops up $28.5M in series A

Baltimore-based Lifesprout Inc., a Johns Hopkins University startup, said it has closed a $28.5 million series A financing. It is planning to use the proceeds to support clinical development of therapeutic products from its Regenerative Matrix platform. Redmile Group LLC led the round, with new institutional investors Nexus Management LP, Emerald Development Managers LP, and the Abell Foundation also joining.