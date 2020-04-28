BioWorld - Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Bio-Raid’s anti-CD30 CAR T candidate becomes first to enter trials in China

April 28, 2020
By Elise Mak
BEIJING – CAR T specialist Wuhan Bio-Raid Biotechnology Co. Ltd. said its BRD-01, an anti-CD30 CAR T therapy candidate, has been granted IND approval by China’s NMPA. It is the first CD30 candidate to enter the clinic stage amid an increasingly heated CAR T race dominated by candidates targeting CD19 and BMCA.
