Atacor raises $25M to make regulatory case for temporary extracardiac cardiac pacing

Temporary cardiac pacing is often required for hospitalized cardiac patients, particularly for increasingly common transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures. Startup Atacor Medical Inc. has raised a $25 million series B round to back its development of a novel extracardiac temporary pacing system. Intriguingly led by an undisclosed corporate partner, the financing is slated to get the company through a U.S. and European pivotal trial, as well as regulatory review in those regions. The San Clemente, Calif.-based startup also aims to continue developing interim and permanent iterations of its system, which unlike other pacemakers does not require a device or lead placed in the heart or its vasculature. That’s expected to potentially reduce the risk of device-related complications.

FDA sticks with 15-day deadline for requesting feedback in device inspection guidance

The FDA’s 15-day deadline for responses to warning letters has long been a sore spot for device makers, who might argue that some of the more complex regulatory findings require more than 15 days to analyze and address. That same timeline was found in both the draft and final versions of the non-binding feedback guidance for device inspections despite industry’s pleas that such a tight deadline leads to rushed judgment and nearly inevitably inadequate responses by managers at the manufacturing site.

Kurma closes third biotech fund at $174M

DUBLIN – Kurma Partners closed its third biotech fund, Kurma Biofund III at €160 million (US$174 million), €10 million ahead of its initial target. The Paris-based fund will allocate the bulk of the capital to therapeutics firms, but it is also open to opportunistic investments in med-tech, particularly in digital health applications and in biotech-medtech convergence, partner Peter Neubeck told BioWorld.

Mojo Vision scoops up another $51M in series B-1 round

Saratoga, Calif.-based startup Mojo Vision Inc. has raised $51 million in a series B-1 financing led by existing investor New Enterprise Associates. The money will be used to accelerate the development of the Mojo Lens, the company’s first-of-a-kind smart contact lens powered by augmented reality technology.

FDA grants fast track designation to Carmell Therapeutics Bone Healing Accelerant

Carmell Therapeutics Corp., of Pittsburgh, received fast track designation from the U.S. FDA for its first product, a bone healing accelerant. Carmell is gearing up for a phase III study of the plasma-based bioactive bone healing accelerant as part of its pursuit of a biologic license application. A phase II study showed that the accelerant enabled 36% more patients with complex tibia fractures to bear weight and heal the break at six months than standard care.

2020 Special 301 report calls out the usual U.S. trade partners for IP offenses

Saudi Arabia, which last year made its first appearance on the U.S. Trade Representative’s (USTR) Priority Watch List in the annual Special 301 report, is back on that list this year and is being singled out for an out-of-cycle review due to what the report calls its “unfair commercial use” and “unauthorized disclosure” of proprietary data submitted for drug approvals. Nine other countries join Saudi Arabia in repeat appearances on the Priority Watch List and 23 countries appear on the Watch List in the report that was released today. Once again, Malaysia didn’t show up on either list. However, the USTR said it will extend the 2019 out-of-cycle review of the country to ensure Malaysia fully resolves concerns about its intellectual property protections. Last year, biopharma trade groups urged the USTR to name Malaysia as a Priority Foreign Country, a designation reserved for the worst of the worst U.S. trade partners, citing the country’s stated interest in expanding a compulsory licensing scheme for patented medications.

Chronolife scores win in Europe with Keesense remote health-monitoring platform

Artificial intelligence-focused Chronolife SAS, of Paris, has secured class IIa medical certification from the EU for its smart T-shirt, which has the new brand name Keesense. The reusable, washable T-shirt is designed for comfortable, round-the-clock use. It works by transmitting data to a paired smartphone app via Bluetooth. The data is then sent to a secure, certified server for live or time-delayed analysis by the wearer's health care team.

The next pandemic

Even as the world grapples with COVID-19, researchers and public health officials are trying to apply its lessons to future outbreaks. In our series “The next pandemic,” BioWorld explores the strategies and technologies that could improve the fight against future outbreaks, from robust surveillance to rapid vaccines.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. Note that we have added three critical tables which are constantly updated:

Also in the news

Alivecor, Axonics, BioIq, Boston Scientific, Castle Biosciences, Canon Medical, Centene, Current Health, Cytosorbents, Cz Biohub, Dexcom, Dfp Healthcare, Elt Sight, Grail, Hancock Jaffe, Intersystems, Istar Medical, Labcorp, Limacorporate, Masimo, Matrix Medical Network, Medable Partners, Medical Diagnostic Laboratories, Medplace Holdings, Medx Health, Mindray, Proteogenix, Seasun Biomaterials, Senseonics, Soc Telemed, Sound Physicians, Quest Diagnostics, Ra Medical, Robocath, Vuno Med, Windtree