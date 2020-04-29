Gilead touts 'positive' data from COVID-19 trial, new phase III data

New results from a placebo-controlled study of the Gilead Sciences Inc. antiviral remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19 run by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) have yielded "positive data," meeting the adaptive study's primary endpoint of time to recovery, the company said. NIAID expects to provide detailed information in a briefing held later today, a representative told BioWorld. Meanwhile, Gilead shared results of its own from an open-label study of the drug as company's shares (NASDAQ:GILD) tilted higher Wednesday, gained about 5.5% by mid-morning.

Bergenbio’s bemcentinib joins fast-tracked Accord program targeting COVID-19

LONDON – The U.K. has started a fast track national trial of experimental drugs in COVID-19 patients, with Bergenbio ASA’s phase II cancer immunotherapy bemcentinib the first of six products that are due to join the study. The drugs to be tested in the government funded Accord (Accelerated COVID-19 research and development) program were chosen by the COVID-19 Therapeutics Taskforce of experts from the Medical Research Council and the National Institute of Health Research. Any that show positive effects in phase II will be fed into the national phase III Recovery trial. Two other drugs to be named as part of the study are Astrazeneca plc’s anti-interleukin-33 inhibitor, MEDI-3506, which is in phase II development in the treatment of diabetic kidney disease, and the company’s Calquence (calabrutinib), a selective Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which has U.S. FDA approval for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Capricor’s COVID-19 success gets the FDA’s attention

Capricor Therapeutics Inc., of Los Angeles, reported 100% survival in six critically ill COVID-19 patients treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center using the company’s lead candidate, an off-the-shelf cardiac cell therapy. The five male and one female patients, ages 19 to 75, were treated as compassionate care cases. The FDA reviewed the data and then approved Capricor’s expanded access protocol for treating as many as 20 more COVID-19 patients. Capricor also plans a randomized, placebo-controlled trial for treating patients with moderate and severe COVID-19. The market liked all of it, more than doubling value of the company stock (NASDAQ: CAPR), with shares up 230% at midday.

Chimerix launches phase II/III with DSTAT against COVID-19; rolling brincidofovir NDA soon

Shares of Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) were trading midday at $2.20, up 69 cents, or 45%, on two pieces of news. The Durham, N.C.-based firm has started a phase II/III study of dociparstat sodium (DSTAT) in COVID-19 patients with acute lung injury. DSTAT is described as a glycosaminoglycan derivative of heparin with robust anti-inflammatory properties, including the potential to address underlying causes of coagulation disorders with substantially reduced risk of bleeding complications compared to commercially available forms of heparin. Separately, Chimerix said it gained clearance from the FDA for a rolling NDA seeking approval of brincidofovir as a medical countermeasure for smallpox. The company plans to begin the submission in May 2020 with completion targeted for the middle of the year.

Kurma closes third biotech fund at $174M

DUBLIN – Kurma Partners closed its third biotech fund, Kurma Biofund III, at €160 million (US$174 million), €10 million ahead of its initial target. The Paris-based fund will allocate the bulk of the capital to therapeutics firms, but it is also open to opportunistic investments in med tech, particularly in digital health applications and in biotech-med tech convergence, partner Peter Neubeck told BioWorld. The fund has been some time in the making – Kurma announced an initial close in December 2018 – but its completion at this point offers a small shot of optimism for European life sciences firms, most of which are still operating under full or partial lockdowns.

Redhill looks to extend opaganib access following positive COVID-19 study results

HONG KONG – Israeli biopharma Redhill Biopharma Ltd. is looking to extend access to its new investigational drug, opaganib (Yeliva, ABC-294640), in the U.S. and elsewhere, following the drug’s initial success at treating COVID-19 patients. “We are exploring various collaborations in relation to opaganib,” Gilead Raday, Redhill’s chief operating officer, told BioWorld. “We are continuing our efforts to extend access to [the drug] in the U.S. and elsewhere via clinical development programs and compassionate use programs.” That statement comes as Redhill yielded positive results from a compassionate-use study treating six patients in Israel hospitalized with moderate to severe COVID-19 symptoms. An April 27 press release said the patients showed “objective significant measurable clinical improvement within days” after starting treatment.

Aussie biotechs scramble to raise funds to save cash as capital tightens, trials stalled

PERTH, Australia – Roughly 40% of Australia’s biotech companies are seeking capital as they feel the pinch from international travel bans that seriously hamper capital raising, according to a recent Ausbiotech survey. Australian biotechs count on international investments, and most CEOs spend a fair amount of time traveling to international conferences to get in front of investors. “When the crisis first unfolded there was a sense that that it would be abrupt but that we would bounce back quickly, and now as the weeks rolled on there was this dawning realization that this could have a very long impact,” Ausbiotech CEO Lorraine Chiroiu told BioWorld.

2020 Special 301 report calls out the usual U.S. trade partners for IP offenses

Saudi Arabia, which last year made its first appearance on the U.S. Trade Representative’s (USTR) Priority Watch List in the annual Special 301 report, is back on that list this year and is being singled out for an out-of-cycle review due to what the report calls its “unfair commercial use” and “unauthorized disclosure” of proprietary data submitted for drug approvals. Nine other countries join Saudi in repeat appearances on the Priority Watch List and 23 countries appear on the Watch List in the report that was released today. Once again, Malaysia didn’t show up on either list. However, the USTR said it will extend the 2019 out-of-cycle review of the country to ensure Malaysia fully resolves concerns about its intellectual property protections. Last year, biopharma trade groups urged the USTR to name Malaysia as a Priority Foreign Country, a designation reserved for the worst of the worst U.S. trade partners, citing the country’s stated interest in expanding a compulsory licensing scheme for patented medications.

Shanghai’s Epimab partners with Australian researchers to find novel bispecific target combinations

BEIJING – Shanghai-based bispecifc antibody startup Epimab Biotherapeutics Inc. entered a research collaboration and license agreement with Brisbane-based QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute to look for novel bispecific target combinations, a move that could expand the startup’s pipeline. While the financial terms remain undisclosed, Epimab is promised exclusive access to newly discovered target combinations identified by researchers from QIMR Berghofer to develop novel bispecific antibodies.

Also in the news

