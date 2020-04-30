BioWorld - Thursday, April 30, 2020

Shanghai’s Epimab partners with Australian researchers to find novel bispecific target combinations

April 29, 2020
By Elise Mak
BEIJING – Shanghai-based bispecifc antibody startup Epimab Biotherapeutics Inc. entered a research collaboration and license agreement with Brisbane, Australia-based QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute to look for novel bispecific target combinations, a move that could expand the startup’s pipeline.

