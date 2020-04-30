All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Mojo Vision scoops up another $51M in series B-1 round
April 29, 2020
Saratoga, Calif.-based startup Mojo Vision Inc. has raised $51 million in a series B-1 financing led by existing investor New Enterprise Associates (NEA). The money will be used to advance development of the Mojo Lens, the company’s first-of-a-kind smart contact lens powered by augmented reality (AR) technology.