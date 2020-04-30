BioWorld - Thursday, April 30, 2020

Mojo Vision scoops up another $51M in series B-1 round

April 29, 2020
No Comments
Saratoga, Calif.-based startup Mojo Vision Inc. has raised $51 million in a series B-1 financing led by existing investor New Enterprise Associates (NEA). The money will be used to advance development of the Mojo Lens, the company’s first-of-a-kind smart contact lens powered by augmented reality (AR) technology.
BioWorld MedTech Series B Financings Ophthalmic

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe