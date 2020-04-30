FDA sticks with 15-day deadline for requesting feedback in device inspection guidance

The FDA’s 15-day deadline for responses to warning letters has long been a sore spot for device makers, who might argue that some of the more complex regulatory findings require more than 15 days to analyze and address. That same timeline was found in both the draft and final versions of the non-binding feedback guidance for device inspections despite industry’s pleas that such a tight deadline leads to rushed judgment and potentially inadequate responses by managers at the manufacturing site.