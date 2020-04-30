In vitro study gives ‘blueprint,’ drug leads for SARS-CoV-2

A multi-institutional group led by the University of California at San Francisco’s Quantitative Biosciences Institute has identified more than 200 host proteins that interacted with SARS-CoV-2 viral proteins during infection, creating “a blueprint of how SARS-CoV-2 hijacks human cells,” said Nevan Krogan. They then used that blueprint to identify 10 drugs, some FDA approved and some in clinical trials, that were able to inhibit viral growth in cell culture assays, marking them for further study as potential antivirals. The work also identified one compound, dextromethorphan, that appeared to facilitate viral growth. The evidence for both antiviral and proviral effects is so far limited to cell cultures of African green monkey Vero-6 cells. “Should we be careful” in drawing conclusions? “Yes, we should be careful. These are in vitro results,” Brian Shoichet told reporters at a press conference describing the study, which was published in the April 30, 2020, online issue of Nature. “We need more information, we need more data, we need clinical trials,” added Krogan. But in focusing on repurposing drugs, the study has identified compounds that can be fast-tracked for clinical development against SARS-CoV-2.

Valneva banks $130M as Pfizer buys into Lyme disease vaccine program

DUBLIN – Shares in Valneva SE rose by as much as 32% during early trading April 30 on news that Pfizer Inc. is paying $130 million up front to in-license its Lyme disease candidate vaccine, VLA-15. Valneva could also receive a further $35 million in development milestones and $143 million in early commercial milestones, as well as tiered sales royalties starting at 19%. The money is not flowing in just one direction, however. Valneva, of Saint Herblain, France, is on the hook for 30% of future development costs, while New-York-based Pfizer will lead late-stage development and will have sole responsibility for commercialization. The up-front payment and the development milestones should comfortably cover Valneva’s contribution. “We believe in the product. We want to have skin in the game,” CEO Thomas Lingelbach told BioWorld. The high royalty rate is the real prize. “It’s absolutely unprecedented in the vaccine space for an R&D deal.”

Taysha Gene Therapies seeded with $30M, Avexis lineage

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., a new Dallas-based gene therapy developer reuniting former executives of Avexis Inc. and its funders, has launched with a $30 million seed financing intended to advance a pipeline of 15 new AAV-based candidates. The company's team expects to file four INDs by the end of 2021, starting with one for GM2-gangliosidosis that could move to the clinic later this year. Programs targeting SURF1 deficiency, SLC6A1 genetic epilepsy and Rett syndrome will follow. PBM Capital, the first institutional investor in Avexis, and Nolan Capital, the investment fund of former Avexis CEO Sean Nolan, co-led the round. Nolan joined as board chair.

Neoleukin’s IL-2 agonist shows promise, IND submission due by end of year

As it aims for an IND submission by the end of this year for cancer immunotherapy NL-201, Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is gaining attention as what one analyst called “cytokine mimetics’ new sheriff in town.” NL-201, described as an engineered, hyperstable agonist of interleukin-2 (IL-2) and IL-15, is meant to eliminate alpha receptor binding and thereby overcome the problems with native IL-2. Seattle-based Neoleukin CEO Jonathan Drachman, during the company’s conference call on earnings last month, noted that natural cytokine IL-2 has been extensively studied and drugs are approved for the treatment of renal cell cancer and melanoma, but high-dose IL-2 brings significant toxicities that require drug administration in a hospital setting, and low doses don’t work well enough.

The next pandemic

Even as the world grapples with COVID-19, researchers and public health officials are trying to apply its lessons to future outbreaks. In our series “The next pandemic,” BioWorld explores the strategies and technologies that could improve the fight against future outbreaks, from robust surveillance to rapid vaccines.

Also in the news

