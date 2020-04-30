Bio-Rad awaits FDA emergency use for COVID-19 total antibody test after submission

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has launched its SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, which is a blood-based assay to identify all of the antibodies that are developed by the human body in response to the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Companies have been racing to offer serological tests that work to detect the antibodies developed during COVID-19 infection that remain present in the blood after the initial infection clears. There are more than 120 serological tests available in the U.S. for SARS-CoV-2, which the FDA has allowed under relaxed guidelines but that have been found to have widely varying results. Only eight of them have received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the FDA; one of these is a total antibody test. Bio-Rad submitted to FDA for an EUA on April 18, but has not yet received it. Testing has found that its SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test has 98% sensitivity and 99% specificity.

Stakeholders see scope issues with FDA’s proposal to apply class II designation to HIV tests

The COVID-19 pandemic has gripped the conversation regarding diagnostic and surveillance testing, but stakeholders nonetheless saw fit to populate the docket for the FDA’s proposal to down-classify tests for the human immunodeficiency virus to class II. One of the themes of the feedback was that the proposal excludes a few key items, such quantitative nucleic acid tests and viral load testing, leaving the FDA with some difficult decisions to make.

Youth involvement, tech startups and AI at the heart of Pakistan’s coronavirus fight

KARACHI, Pakistan – With limited resources, a growing outbreak and a tech savvy population, Pakistan is reaching into a diverse bag of tricks to find ways to battle COVID-19. Part of these efforts include at least one artificial intelligence (AI)-based diagnostic product as well as molecular diagnostic assays.

Hologic to launch Aptima molecular assay to help in COVID-19 fight

Hologic Inc., of Marlborough, Mass., is introducing another tool to help combat COVID-19, revealing the impending launch of a new Aptima molecular assay to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus that will run on its Panther system. The company expects to be able to provide its lab customers with about 3 million Aptima tests next week. In addition, it anticipates producing about 1 million tests a week starting late next month.

AI-driven COVID-19 tool gets quick wave through from Health Canada

TORONTO – The XrAI developed by Vancouver, B.C.-based 1Qbit Inc. was originally designed to better identify respiratory illness including SARS and tuberculosis but has received quick approval from Health Canada to help identify the COVID-19 virus. The tool’s algorithm provides radiologists with high or low numerical values of confidence indicating the presence or absence in lung X-rays of abnormalities associated with COVID-19. 1Qbit has been in conversation or signed letters of partnership with no fewer than eight provincial heath authorities across Canada, plus governments in Nigeria, Ethiopian and Kenya.

The next pandemic

Even as the world grapples with COVID-19, researchers and public health officials are trying to apply its lessons to future outbreaks. In our series “The next pandemic,” BioWorld explores the strategies and technologies that could improve the fight against future outbreaks, from robust surveillance to rapid vaccines.

Also in the news

