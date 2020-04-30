BioWorld - Thursday, April 30, 2020

Hit or miss in mimesis? Albeit early, Neoleukin lookin’ good

April 30, 2020
By Randy Osborne

Seattle-based Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is targeting the end of 2020 for an IND submission related to prospective cancer immunotherapy NL-201, described as an engineered, hyperstable agonist of interleukin-2 (IL-2) and IL-15. It’s meant to eliminate alpha receptor binding and thereby overcome the problems with native IL-2.
