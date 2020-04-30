BioWorld - Thursday, April 30, 2020

Taysha Gene Therapies seeded with $30M, Avexis lineage

April 30, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., a new Dallas-based company reuniting former executives of Avexis Inc. and its funders, has launched with a $30 million seed financing intended to advance a pipeline of 15 new AAV-based candidates. Its team expects to file four INDs by the end of 2021, starting with one for GM2-gangliosidosis that could move to the clinic later this year.
