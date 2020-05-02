BioWorld - Saturday, May 2, 2020
Repeatome defender: $50M series A lets Rome ransack ‘junk DNA’

May 1, 2020
By Randy Osborne

CEO and co-founder Rosana Kapeller told BioWorld that Rome Therapeutics Inc.’s $50 million series A will fund early work in an “exploding” new area of biology: the repeatome – “the dark genome” or “junk DNA,” as many previously deemed the roughly 60% of the human genome that consists of repetitive sequences of nucleic acids.
