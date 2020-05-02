Repeatome defender: $50M series A lets Rome ransack ‘junk DNA’

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
CEO and co-founder Rosana Kapeller told BioWorld that Rome Therapeutics Inc.’s $50 million series A will fund early work in an “exploding” new area of biology: the repeatome – “the dark genome” or “junk DNA,” as many previously deemed the roughly 60% of the human genome that consists of repetitive sequences of nucleic acids.