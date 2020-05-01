EMA committee recommends eight new meds for approval, begins remdesivir review

Eight medicines from companies including Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG and Sanofi SA are among the latest to gain the support of the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, which issued positive opinions on marketing authorization applications for each at its April meeting. In addition, the committee started a rolling review of data on the use of Gilead Sciences Inc.'s antiviral, remdesivir, for the treatment of COVID-19.

9 Meters is born of two mergers and $22M in new financing

9 Meters Biopharma Inc., of Raleigh, N.C., is newly born from the merger of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and privately held RDD Pharma Ltd. About $22 million in new financing, led by Orbimed Advisors Ltd., and the signing of another merger into the new company of Richmond, Calif.-based Naia Rare Diseases Inc., which develops GLP-1 to treat short bowel syndrome, completes 9 Meters’ new path. The company plans to focus on treatments for rare, orphan diseases and unmet needs in gastrointestinal diseases. The 9 Meter stock (NASDAQ:NMTR) begins trading Monday, May 4. In the meantime, the last day for Innovate’s stock (NASDAQ:INNT) is a rough one as shares were down 16% at midday.

Axsome phase III win in AD agitation paves way for FDA talks

New York-based Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s gratifying phase II/III results from the Advance-1 study testing AXS-05 (dextromethorphan/bupropion modulated delivery tablet) in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) agitation earlier this week bumped the stock, surprised some, and stimulated Wall Street buzz about the NMDA receptor antagonist’s odds for approval. The oral therapy met the primary endpoint, knocking down agitation quickly and substantially as compared to placebo. In study, 366 AD patients were randomized to treatment with FDA fast-tracked AXS-05, dose-escalated to 45 mg/105 mg twice daily, bupropion (dose-escalated to 105 mg twice daily), or matching placebo, for five weeks. Agitation, which afflicts 70% of AD patients, is associated with accelerated cognitive decline, earlier nursing home placement, and increased mortality risk, the company noted. Officials will meet with the FDA regarding a second phase III trial to support a regulatory filing.

AACR 2020: Phosphatases are yin to kinases’ yang

The activity of many proteins is controlled through phosphorylation by kinases and dephosphorylation by phosphatases. Overactive kinases are one of the major drivers of tumors and, as a result, kinase inhibitors are a mainstay of oncology drug development. But activation of the brakes, the phosphatases, could be equally therapeutically viable for the treatment of a broad range of cancers to kinase inhibition.

Newco news: ‘Dark genome’ junk no more: Rome nets $50M series A for research efforts

Rome Therapeutics Inc.’s $50 million series A will back further research into the repeatome, once disregarded as “the dark genome” or “junk DNA” – the 60% or so of the human genome that consists of repetitive sequences of nucleic acids. Deploying its know-how in oncology, virology, immunology and machine learning, the Rome team has identified several promising drug targets and launched multiple discovery programs. The financing was led by Google Ventures and Arch Venture Partners, with participation from Partners Innovation Fund.

The next pandemic

Even as the world grapples with COVID-19, researchers and public health officials are trying to apply its lessons to future outbreaks. In our series “The next pandemic,” BioWorld explores the strategies and technologies that could improve the fight against future outbreaks, from robust surveillance to rapid vaccines.

