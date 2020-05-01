Stryker reports better-than-expected results despite impact of COVID-19

Despite a drop off in elective procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stryker Corp., of Kalamazoo, Mich., unveiled first-quarter results that came better than analysts had presumed. BTIG’s Ryan Zimmerman noted that, unlike other companies, Stryker did not pre-announce preliminary revenue. And while investors were concerned that the company would be adversely affected by the slump in elective procedures, "the diversity of the portfolio helped to offset procedure declines in late March.”

PERTH, Australia – Australia is taking a number of measures to increase diagnostic testing for COVID-19 and rolling out a national surveillance app as it prepares to relax social distancing measures and get back to work. To increase diagnostic capability, the Australian government has partnered with the Minderoo Foundation and private pathology providers to secure an additional 10 million COVID-19 test kits and pathology equipment to be installed across the country. More than 500,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed to date, and the addition of 10 million tests across the country between now and the end of the year equates to an almost 20-fold increase in testing, the Ministry of Health said.

The restrictions on elective surgeries as hospitals struggle to manage the unfolding global pandemic are hitting medical device companies particularly hard. Abiomed Inc., which specializes in a tiny, minimally invasive heart pump to support heart failure patients, saw its first fiscal fourth-quarter revenue flatten as procedures were postponed. Still, U.S. revenue remained stronger than Wall Street had expected, even as ex-U.S. revenue had deeper declines. The Danvers, Mass.-based company also made a move to ensure that its offerings remain essential; it acquired extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) startup Breethe for an undisclosed sum. Abiomed was already an investor in Breethe since mid-2019.

Researchers in Guagnzhou, China, have developed a nanoparticle-based lateral flow immunoassay that quickly and accurately detects antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. The current test, which works in a similar manner to a pregnancy test, detects IgG antibodies in less than 10 minutes. The research team is also developing an assay that detects both IgG and IgM, which would provide earlier confirmation of infection.

PARIS – April 2020 was a milestone month for the key players in interventional cardiology in France. The reimbursement system in France is finally opening its doors to the drug-eluting balloon, following years in the wilderness. “Ten years after obtaining CE marking approval, Sequent Please NEO – our balloon coated with the mitotic inhibitor molecule paclitaxel – can finally be reimbursed by health care insurers in the treatment of intra-stent restenosis,” Marc-Alexander Burmeister, president of B. Braun Melsungen AG in France, told BioWorld.

Even as the world grapples with COVID-19, researchers and public health officials are trying to apply its lessons to future outbreaks. In our series “The next pandemic,” BioWorld explores the strategies and technologies that could improve the fight against future outbreaks, from robust surveillance to rapid vaccines.

