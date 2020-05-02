AD astra: Axsome’s agitation candidate shines bright in phase III, FDA talks next

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
With regard to agitation in Alzheimer’s disease (AD), doctors “are in a very difficult position right now,” said Axsome Therapeutics Inc. CEO Herriot Tabuteau. That’s because the products currently used off-label are antipsychotics – all of which carry an FDA black box warning “specifically against their use in elderly patients with dementia, including AD,” since they double the risk of stroke and of mortality.