AD astra: Axsome’s agitation candidate shines bright in phase III, FDA talks next

With regard to agitation in Alzheimer’s disease (AD), doctors “are in a very difficult position right now,” said Axsome Therapeutics Inc. CEO Herriot Tabuteau. That’s because the products currently used off-label are antipsychotics – all of which carry an FDA black box warning “specifically against their use in elderly patients with dementia, including AD,” since they double the risk of stroke and of mortality.