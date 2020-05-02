9 Meters is born of two mergers and $22M in new financing

9 Meters Biopharma Inc., of Raleigh, N.C., is newly born from the merger of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and privately held RDD Pharma Ltd., of New York and Tel Aviv, Israel. About $22 million in new financing, led by Orbimed Advisors Ltd., and the signing of another merger into the new company of Richmond, Calif.-based Naia Rare Diseases Inc., which develops GLP-1 to treat short bowel syndrome, completes 9 Meters’ new path.