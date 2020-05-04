Acquiring Stemline for $677M brings Menarini into the U.S. oncology market

New York’s Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has been bought by the Menarini Group, a privately held Italian pharma and diagnostics company, in a deal worth up to $677 million. In the agreement, Menarini gets Stemline’s Elzonris, an FDA-approved treatment for adults and pediatric patients ages 2 and older for blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, an aggressive hematologic malignancy of the bone marrow and blood. Elzonris launched in the U.S. in January 2019 and brought Stemline $11.8 million in net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2019. Stemline’s stock (NASDAQ:STML) was up 153% in midday trading Monday. On Friday, shares had dropped 9%, closing at $4.75 each.

Experts weigh in on ‘reasonable’ pricing for pandemic therapies

With Gilead Sciences Inc. donating its existing stock of finished and unfinished remdesivir to help address the global COVID-19 pandemic through clinical trials, emergency use authorization (EUA) and compassionate use programs, patient accessibility to the investigational drug will be limited by supply, not price. But that isn’t keeping pricing experts and some lawmakers from raising flags about the price of the antiviral if it’s approved. Friday, the same day the FDA granted an EUA for use of the drug to treat adults and children hospitalized with severe COVID-19, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review released its initial analyses of pricing for remdesivir and other potential treatments for the coronavirus.

Biopharma closes month on a high note, general markets also recover

Investors are beginning to show confidence in the financial markets once again believing that the worst of the ravages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are behind us and that the stringent restrictions on business activity and personal behavior currently in place will be slowly lifted. Against this positive backdrop, the BioWorld Biopharmaceutical index gained more than 10% during April to climb into positive territory for the first time this year.

Newron's sarziotan fails pivotal Rett syndrome trial

Shares of Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA (SIX:NWRN) fell more than 71% Monday on news that sarziotan, its experimental therapy for the rare neurodevelopmental disorder Rett syndrome, failed to meet both the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints of the company's pivotal STARS study, leading it to terminate the program. In March, Newron CEO Stefan Weber called sarizotan's development part of an important year for Newron. Now the company will continue to advance a pipeline led by evenamide in schizophrenia, he said, though progress of a phase III trial of that drug has been delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Climate crisis is chronicle of a death foretold

The climate crisis in the time of COVID-19 illustrates the difference between the important and the urgent. There is, of course, no alternative to focusing on the current pandemic. But at the same time, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 has not changed the fact that the climate crisis is a coming wave whose health consequences will ultimately dwarf those of any single infectious agent.

Praxis debuts, unveiling phase II pipeline in MDD, essential tremor

Having raised more than $100 million since its inception a few years ago, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. emerged from stealth mode. The Cambridge, Mass.-based firm is working on therapies that involve genes linked to the imbalance of excitation and inhibition of neuronal circuitry at the core of multiple central nervous system disorders, the company said. Lead candidate PRAX-114, a GABAA positive allosteric modulator, has reached phase II development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and perimenopausal depression. Behind that prospect is PRAX-944, a T-type calcium channel blocker for essential tremor, also at the phase II stage. Within the next year, Praxis plans to kick off the first pivotal trial for PRAX-114 in MDD, report proof-of-concept data for PRAX-944, and advance earlier-stage programs into clinical development for rare epilepsies and other neurological disorders with genetically validated mechanisms.

The next pandemic

Even as the world grapples with COVID-19, researchers and public health officials are trying to apply its lessons to future outbreaks. In our series “The next pandemic,” BioWorld explores the strategies and technologies that could improve the fight against future outbreaks, from robust surveillance to rapid vaccines.

Also in the news

