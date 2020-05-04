FDA tightens EUA submission deadline from 15 days to 10 for COVID-19 testing

The FDA has revised its emergency use authorization (EUA) policy for testing for the COVID-19 pandemic, the principle impact of which falls on serological tests for antibodies generated by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Instead of allowing a commercial test developer 15 business days to forward a test validation study’s results to the agency, that deadline has been tightened to 10 days, a move prompted in part by inappropriate claims made by some test developers.

Roche snags FDA nod for COVID-19 antibody test

Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland, has garnered U.S. FDA authorization for emergency use of a test to determine whether people have been infected with the novel coronavirus fueling the COVID-19 pandemic. The Swiss health care giant, which also makes molecular tests to detect active COVID-19 infection, claims its Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody test accurately identifies COVID-19 antibodies in the blood 100% of the time, 14 days post-infection. Specificity is also high, at more than 99.8%. Shipments of the new serology test are already heading to laboratories across the globe, and Roche expects to quickly scale production to high double-digit millions per month to meet demand in the U.S. and CE mark countries.

Zoll's Supersaturated Oxygen Therapy receives CE mark

Zoll Medical Corp., of Chelmsford, Mass., received CE mark approval to market its Supersaturated Oxygen (SSO2) Therapy in Europe and other countries that accept CE mark. The therapy delivers hyperbaric levels of oxygen to the ischemic heart muscle immediately following percutaneous coronary intervention and has been shown to significantly reduce damage to the heart muscle after an acute myocardial infarction. The company, part of the Tokyo-based Asahi Kasei Group, received FDA approval for the therapy on March 30, 2020.

Quest launches consumer-initiated, antibody test for COVID-19

The capacity of U.S. medical providers and testing capacity for the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic continues to be sorely tested. But there is now a new route for people to pursue serological testing to detect who has already been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Major lab testing provider Quest Diagnostics Inc. has launched a service to enable consumers to request tests via their own service that includes a physician who evaluates a patient’s need for the test. Patients who currently have an active infection are ineligible for the test, which is intended for people who suspect they previously have been infected. A blood draw for the $119 test can be taken by appointment at any of the company’s 2,200 patient service centers.

Israel proving to be med-tech hub during COVID-19 pandemic

HONG KONG – Israeli companies have produced some promising med-tech solutions for COVID-19, and the artificial intelligence space is turning out to be a particularly strong area of expertise for that tiny but mighty nation.

Companies on the hunt for biomarkers to predict highest risk COVID-19 patients

LONDON – With COVID-19 infection varying in severity from asymptomatic to lethal the search is now underway for biomarkers to predict which patients are most at risk of suffering severe disease. As one possibility, Menarini Silicon Biosystems is using its Cellsearch liquid biopsy technology to capture and count circulating epithelial cells, as a marker of lung damage and a potential indicator of patients at risk of suffering a hyperimmune response. Meanwhile, Oxford Biodynamics plc is applying its Episwitch platform to find prognostic and predictive epigenetic markers of disease severity and response to antiviral therapy.

The next pandemic

Even as the world grapples with COVID-19, researchers and public health officials are trying to apply its lessons to future outbreaks. In our series “The next pandemic,” BioWorld explores the strategies and technologies that could improve the fight against future outbreaks, from robust surveillance to rapid vaccines.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. Note that we have added three critical tables which are constantly updated:

Also in the news

Abiogenix, Aidoc, Alume Biosciences, Aspen Surgical, Cerus, Clalit Health Services, Collaborative Action for SARS-CoV2-Eradication, Cytosorbents, Eversana, Fathom, Giostar, Launchpad Medical, Mallinckrodt, Masimo, Mediwound, Neovasc, Kiyatec, Kryon, Novartis, Opus Medical Therapies, Parsortix, Precept Medical Products, Titan Medical, Venus Medtech, Zoll Medical