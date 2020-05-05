Sarizotan fails pivotal Rett syndrome trial

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Shares of Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA (SIX:NWRN) fell more than 71% May 4 on news that sarizotan, its experimental therapy for the rare neurodevelopmental disorder Rett syndrome, failed to meet both the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints of the company's pivotal STARS study, leading it to terminate the program.