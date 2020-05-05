BioWorld - Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Sarizotan fails pivotal Rett syndrome trial

May 4, 2020
By Michael Fitzhugh
Shares of Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA (SIX:NWRN) fell more than 71% May 4 on news that sarizotan, its experimental therapy for the rare neurodevelopmental disorder Rett syndrome, failed to meet both the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints of the company's pivotal STARS study, leading it to terminate the program.
