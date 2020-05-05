BioWorld - Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Climate crisis is chronicle of a death foretold

May 4, 2020
By Anette Breindl
The climate crisis in the time of COVID-19 illustrates the difference between the important and the urgent. There is, of course, no alternative to focusing on the current pandemic. But at the same time, the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus has not changed the fact that the climate crisis is a coming wave whose health consequences will ultimately dwarf those of any single infectious agent.
