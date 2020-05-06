BioWorld - Wednesday, May 6, 2020

2020 Special 301 report calls out the usual U.S. trade partners for IP offenses

May 5, 2020
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
Saudi Arabia, which last year made its first appearance on the U.S. Trade Representative’s (USTR) Priority Watch List, is back on the list this year and is being singled out for an out-of-cycle review due to what the USTR calls its “unfair commercial use” and “unauthorized disclosure” of proprietary data submitted for drug approvals.
U.S. BioWorld Asia Drugs Medical devices and technologies Regulatory

Already a subscriber? Sign in 

Popular Stories

BioWorld Premium

Enjoy extended coverage for the most complete market view with BioWorld, BioWorld MedTech, and BioWorld Asia in a single, easy to access subscription.

Subscribe