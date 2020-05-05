Alexion snaps up Portola in a $1.4B acquisition

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston, will diversify its portfolio beyond its top-selling Soliris (eculizumab) and C5 inhibitor Ultomiris (ravulizumab) by acquiring Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $1.4 billion. The deal brings Alexion Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa [recombinant], inactivated-zhzo), the only FDA-approved factor Xa inhibitor reversal agent in severe and uncontrolled bleeding. Alexion plans to acquire all outstanding shares of Portola's common stock for $18 per share in cash. Alexion will fund the transaction with cash on hand. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020. Portola stock (NASDAQ:PTLA) rose dramatically at midday Tuesday, up 130%, while Alexion stock (NASDAQ:ALXN) sagged 5%.

New phase III anemia drug data, Auryxia beat push Akebia shares higher

Marking a key advance for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. in the global race to establish a new class of medicines for chronic kidney disease-associated anemia, a pivotal phase III study proved its lead candidate, vadadustat, noninferior to darbepoetin alfa in adults on dialysis. Following a readout of vadadustat's cred in non-dialysis dependent patients, due midyear, the company will file an NDA covering both populations, it said. Buoyed by the encouraging trial readout and a report of strong first-quarter Auryxia (ferric citrate) sales, Akebia's shares (NASDAQ:AKBA) climbed 36.2% by midday.

TG Therapeutics sings U2 interim success

After performing an interim analysis of data from TG Therapeutics Inc.'s study comparing umbralisib plus ublituximab (U2) to Gazyva (obinutuzumab, Roche Holding AG) plus chlorambucil in patients with previously untreated and relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia, the independent data safety monitoring board recommended stopping the study early for superior efficacy. U2, a dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon plus a CD20 antibody, beat Gazyva, which also targets CD20, plus the chemotherapy chlorambucil on the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) (p<0.0001), although the exact measurements for the PFS weren't disclosed. TG Therapeutics plans to present the data and file a marketing application with the FDA by the end of the year.

Rx price increases in the time of COVID stoke congressional ire

While many biopharma companies are holding the line on U.S. drug prices during the COVID-19 pandemic, a few are providing more fuel to fire up lawmakers over prescription drug prices. The latest flames were stoked by last month’s 220% increase in the price of Jaguar Health Inc.’s Mytesi (crofelemer), a drug used to treat the gastrointestinal side effects of antiretroviral treatments. Two days after the FDA denied an emergency use authorization for the drug to be used to treat diarrhea in COVID-19 patients who were given antivirals, Jaguar raised the price of Mytesi from $688.52 per bottle to $2,206.52 per bottle. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), chair of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform, wrote to Jaguar CEO Lisa Conte yesterday, urging the company “to reverse this drastic price increase to ensure everyone who may need Mytesi is able to access it.”

Challenging markets do not deter flow of biopharma IPOs

Although, the appetite for biopharma IPOs in the U.S. slowed during the meltdown of the financial markets during March, the flow of new offerings has been steady this year, according to BioWorld, with 11 companies graduating to the public stage by the end of April, collectively raising $1.774 billion along the way. This amount is 9.5% higher than the $1.620 billion raised from 15 U.S. biopharma IPOs completed in the same period last year.

Shanghai’s Junshi and Eli Lilly to co-develop antibodies targeting COVID-19

BEIJING – In one of the latest Sino-foreign collaborations formed to find a cure for the pandemic that has infected 3.5 million people worldwide, Shanghai-based Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd. and Eli Lilly and Co. have disclosed an agreement to co-develop therapeutic antibodies for preventing and treating COVID-19. Under the terms, Junshi grants Lilly an exclusive license, outside of greater China, to conduct R&D, manufacture and distribute the SARS-CoV-2 JS016 neutralizing antibodies developed by Junshi. Lilly will pay $10 million up front and milestone payments of up to $245 million for a particular derivative neutralizing antibody or combination of derivative antibodies corresponding to the same product, as well as double-digit royalties on the net sales of the product.

The next pandemic

Even as the world grapples with COVID-19, researchers and public health officials are trying to apply its lessons to future outbreaks. In our series “The next pandemic,” BioWorld explores the strategies and technologies that could improve the fight against future outbreaks, from robust surveillance to rapid vaccines.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. Note that we have added three critical tables which are constantly updated:

Also in the news

Aduro, Adverum, AGC Biologics, Ajinomoto, Akebia, Almac, Amgen, Angion, Antengene, Athersys, Atyr, Ayala, Azurrx, Baudax, Bergenbio, Bicycle, Biocardia, Biontech, Cancer Research UK, Cohbar, Corcept, Crescendo, Cycle, Cytodyn, Delmar, Diffusion, Diverse, Faron, Fennec, Flexion, Genprex, Green Valley, Immunotherapies, Incyte, Inmed, Innovation, Insmed, Karyopharm, Kineta, Kura Oncology, Lineage Cell, Lipocine, Lyra, Mateon, Medherant, MMS Holdings, Motif, MSD, Nabriva, Netris, Oberland Capital, Organicell, Pfizer, Preveceutical, Rafael, Redhill, Regeneron, Sanofi, Saugatuck, Swift Biosciences, TG Thera, Uni-Bio Science, Vaxil, Ypsomed