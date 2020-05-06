Precisionlife identifies 59 compounds based on assessment of sepsis risk genes in severe COVID-19

LONDON – Computational biology specialist Precisionlife Ltd. has used UK Biobank data to find sepsis risk genes that are present specifically in patients who suffer severe COVID-19 infections and shown that 13 of those genes are known druggable targets. Based on that, a list of 59 compounds has been assembled with potential for repurposing as treatments for COVID-19 patients who develop sepsis, while other previously unknown genes could form the basis for de novo discovery.

Astrazeneca's Farxiga wins FDA approval to reduce heart failure risks

With new FDA approval for reducing the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization from heart failure, Astrazeneca plc's Farxiga (dapagliflozin) has become the first sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor to be approved to treat heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction. As the developers of other SGLT2 inhibitors seek to leverage the apparent benefits delivered by the class to expand beyond initial markets, it may not be the last.

$60M series A round fuels Ventus’ ambitious effort in structural immunology

DUBLIN – After 18 months in stealth mode, Ventus Therapeutics Inc. has emerged with $60 million in series A funding and big ambitions to bring insights from structural biology to bear on two key aspects of innate immunity, inflammasome activation and cGAS-Sting signaling. Founding investor Versant Ventures, of San Francisco, led the financing and was joined by GV (formerly Google Ventures), of Mountain View, Calif.

Rebiotix and Ferring have positive preliminary efficacy data for their microbiome-based therapy

Roseville, Minn.-based Rebiotix Inc. and Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Parsippany, N.J., said they are the first to announce positive preliminary results on a primary efficacy endpoint from an ongoing pivotal phase III trial for RBX-2660, a non-antibiotic, microbiome-based therapy designed to reduce Clostridioides difficile infection recurrences. The randomized, multicenter, double-blinded, placebo-controlled study includes a safety assessment for patients several months after receiving the drug, providing additional insight into the use of microbes as a therapy. The complete data package is expected sometime in the second half of 2020. The therapy has fast track, orphan and breakthrough therapy designations from the FDA.

Bavarian Nordic bets on Adaptvac VLP technology for COVID-19 vaccine push

DUBLIN – Bavarian Nordic A/S, Europe’s largest independent vaccine developer, is placing a bet on virus-like particle (VLP) technology as a potentially useful contribution to the desperate global effort to push back against SARS-CoV-2. The Copenhagen, Denmark-based firm is entering an agreement with fellow Danish firm, Hørsholm-based Adaptvac ApS, to take forward the latter’s VLP-based SARS-CoV-2 subunit vaccine. The partners hope to move into clinical trials later this year and to deliver preliminary data early in 2021.

Pivotal study starts for stem cells to treat COVID-19-induced respiratory distress syndrome

Stem cells haven’t exactly panned out as hoped when it comes to approved therapeutics. There are only a couple that have received a nod from the FDA in very specific indications. But the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could push stem cells back into the limelight and more firmly establish them as therapeutically relevant. There are at least a few dozen trials looking at various types of stem cells to treat different aspects of COVID-19 in patients in different states of disease severity. Athersys Inc. has started a large, pivotal study to enroll up to 400 COVID-19 patients to treat those with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) with its Multistem product, which is available frozen, off-the-shelf and derived from the bone marrow of adult donors. A small phase I/II study to treat ARDS in non-COVID-19 patients previously reported positive results, shortening the average time on a ventilator and in an intensive care unit.

Australia’s CSL Behring begins development of plasma treatment from recovered COVID-19 patients

PERTH, Australia – Melbourne-headquartered CSL Behring Australia, a subsidiary of CSL Ltd., will begin developing an anti-SARS-CoV-2 plasma product to treat people with serious complications of COVID-19 in Australia. COVID-19 Immunoglobulin will be developed by CSL Behring Australia at its manufacturing facility in Broadmeadows, Victoria. “This is an important step forward as we develop tools in the arsenal to fight COVID-19,” said CSL Ltd. Chief Medical Officer Charmaine Gittleson during a May 6 press conference. Although the Australian government has made fantastic efforts in flattening the curve and in reducing community spread of the virus, it is “important that we are ready as a country for a second wave,” she said.

Crystalgenomics in good position after signing camrelizumab license agreement

HONG KONG – After inking a recent deal with China’s Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd., South Korea’s Crystalgenomics Inc. is celebrating its 20th anniversary by seeking more partners to further develop its anti-PD-1 inhibitor pipeline. Sebin Jung, Crystalgenomics’ deputy investor and public relations manager, told BioWorld the company would continue to use “various methods, such as mergers and acquisitions as well as agreements, to take ourselves to the next level in our development.” Crystalgenomics’ first license agreement, disclosed with Hengrui on April 20, will focus on developing, seeking regulatory approval for and commercializing camrelizumab, a PD-1 inhibitor, in South Korea. The company will pay up to $87.75 million in up-front and milestone payments, as well as royalties of 10% to 12% based on the net sales of the product.

The next pandemic

Even as the world grapples with COVID-19, researchers and public health officials are trying to apply its lessons to future outbreaks. In our series “The next pandemic,” BioWorld explores the strategies and technologies that could improve the fight against future outbreaks, from robust surveillance to rapid vaccines.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. Note that we have added three critical tables which are constantly updated:

Also in the news

AB Science, Acorda, Alexion, Algernon, Alnylam, Amgen, Antabio, Aptose, Artms, Astrazeneca, Avectas, Avrobio, Axcella, Bausch + Lomb, Berg, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cabaletta, Chromadex, Cidara, Clovis, Cortexyme, Delcath, Dongwha, Elasmogen, Erytech, Exelixis, Ferring, Galecto, Horizon, Humanigen, Immunicum, Immunoprecise, Interna, Intract, Kiadis, Kura, Laurent, Lineage Cell, Magenta, Medivir, Merck, Mesoblast, Mindmed, Nascent, Noxopharm, Nucana, Oncology Venture, Oncosec, ONK, Predictive Oncology, Promis, Proteogenix, Pulmotect, Rebiotix, Santhera, Scholar Rock, Sinovac, Spero, Stada, Strongbridge, Telix, Tetra, TG, Trillium, Trovagene, VBL, Xbrane, Zai