Fitbit targets AF with large-scale, virtual study

Wearables giant Fitbit Inc. has kicked off its first large-scale, virtual study to evaluate how well its wrist-worn technology can spot episodes of irregular heart rhythm that might indicate atrial fibrillation (AF). The study, part of a broader plan to equip Fitbit devices with new tools to speed the detection of a range of conditions, is open to people in the U.S. ages 22 and older who own a Fitbit that tracks heart rate.

Athersys starts pivotal study for stem cells to treat COVID-19-induced ARDS

Stem cells haven’t exactly panned out as hoped when it comes to approved therapeutics. There are only a couple that have received a nod from the FDA in very specific indications. But the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could push stem cells back into the limelight and more firmly establish them as therapeutically relevant. There are at least a few dozen trials looking at various types of stem cells to treat different aspects of COVID-19 in patients in different states of disease severity. Athersys Inc. has started a large, pivotal clinical study to enroll up to 400 COVID-19 patients to treat those with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) with its Multistem product, which is available frozen, off-the-shelf and derived from the bone marrow of adult donors. A small phase I/II study to treat ARDS in non-COVID patients previously reported positive results, shortening the average time on a ventilator and in an intensive care unit.

Cytosorbents introduces Cytosorb in Mexico

After a long approval process, Monmouth Junction N.J.-based Cytosorbents Corp. received clearance to bring its Cytosorb blood purification technology to treat cytokine storm and deadly inflammation in critically ill and cardiac surgery patients, to the Mexican market. The COVID-19 pandemic may delay marketing plans to roll-out the product in the Latin American country.

Caredx teams up with Weill Cornell Medicine on Uromap

Brisbane, Calif.-based Caredx Inc. reported a strategic alliance with Weill Cornell Medicine that makes the company the exclusive development and commercialization partner for Uromap, a urine-based gene-expression test for acute cellular rejection in kidney transplant recipients. “Uromap provides early detection and quantification of clinically relevant cellular rejection,” said Manikkam Suthanthiran, who is also the named inventor on the patent for the urine gene expression technology. Suthanthiran, who is the chief of nephrology, hypertension and transplantation medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, expressed hope that the test can help these patients.

The next pandemic

Even as the world grapples with COVID-19, researchers and public health officials are trying to apply its lessons to future outbreaks. In our series “The next pandemic,” BioWorld explores the strategies and technologies that could improve the fight against future outbreaks, from robust surveillance to rapid vaccines.

Free access to BioWorld coronavirus articles

The articles from BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak are available at www.bioworld.com/coronavirus. Note that we have added three critical tables which are constantly updated:

Also in the news

Alivecor, Applied DNA, Baxter, Biointellisense, Brainsway, Brightinsight, Csl Behring, Dariohealth, Docebo, Elitech Group, Fiagon, Headsafe, Inogen, Kubtec Medical Imaging, Labcorp, Limbix, Meridian Bioscience, Microbix, Mimidex, Orthopediatrics, Ossdsign, Perkinelmer, Pharmacyte Biotech, Quantumdx, Setpoint Medical, Silk Road Medical, Smith+Nephew, Thermo Fisher, Titan Medical, Twist Bioscience